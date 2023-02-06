LIVE: Crews respond to vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said crews are responding to a vehicle fire along the interstate in Gaffney.

Troopers said the crash happened at 7:17 a.m. on I-85 near exit 96 southbound.

According to S.C. Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed in this area.

At this time, we are not aware of any injuries.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

