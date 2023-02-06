Darius Rucker to headline summer charity concert in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Grammy award-winning country star and South Carolina native Darius Rucker is scheduled to headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert in Anderson this summer.

The concert is benefiting the foundation of Upcountry Fiber which is an internet service provider that brings broadband internet service to rural and other under and unserved communities.

The Upcountry Fiber Foundation, launched in September 2022, is a way to focus on non-profits that serve the community in education, youth, culture, arts, and health and human services areas.

“We are thrilled that South Carolina’s own Darius Rucker will be performing at our charity concert,” said Jim Lovinggood, chief executive officer of BREC in a release. “His vision as a philanthropist aligns well with our foundation’s, which is why there is no one better to be our headlining entertainer than Darius Rucker.”

The foundation serves groups in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 with pre-sales beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at SouthernFriedCircuit.com.

“When you buy a ticket to Southern Fried Circuit, you are giving back to local charities that are helping to change lives here in the Upstate,” said Jeff Wilson, president and CEO of WCFIBER in a release. “Local utilities cooperatives like ours have supported the communities where we work and live for decades. Launching the foundation and hosting Southern Fried Circuit enables us to create a long-term, sustainable investment in Upstate charities.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.