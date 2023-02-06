Deputies searching for missing man in Rutherford Co.

John Bomer, 52
John Bomer, 52(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.

Deputies said Bomer is six feet one inches tall.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call Crimestoppers at 828-286-8477 or submit tips to the RSCO app.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Darius Rucker to headline summer charity concert in Anderson
Melba Avery won $2 million after purchasing a $20 Premier Cash ticket from One Stop 3 in Pisgah...
‘I’ll be able to live comfortably:’ Transylvania Co. woman wins $2 million on scratch-off
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
LIVE: Second full week of testimony in Murdaugh trial resumes
Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney
Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney