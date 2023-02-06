Deputies searching for missing man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.

Deputies said Bomer is six feet one inches tall.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call Crimestoppers at 828-286-8477 or submit tips to the RSCO app.

