Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28.

Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva.

Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or 911. People can also give information anonymously at http://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

