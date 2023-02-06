Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January

James Hill
James Hill(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 6, 2023
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28.

Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva.

Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or 911. People can also give information anonymously at http://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

