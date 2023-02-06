Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning.

Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and yellow crocs.

Deputies described Fenderson as around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Fenderson is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

