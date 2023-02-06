Deputies searching for runaway 12-year-old last seen Saturday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Kenderious Richardson, a 12-year-old who reportedly ran away over the weekend.

Deputies said Richardson was last seen on February 4 near Parker Cone Way in Greenville wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, black and white pants and a green Fortnite backpack.

Deputies described Richardson as around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about Richardson is asked to call 911.

