DHEC offers free HIV/STD testing for National Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) at several public health departments in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

The aims to increase HIV awareness and testing in Black communities. Between 2019 and 2020, 1,495 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in South Carolina and of those newly diagnosed, 62 percent were African-American, 24 percent were white and 7 percent were Hispanic.

DHEC officials encourages South Carolinians to take advantage of this free testing in order to know their health status when it comes to STDs.

“In 2019, African Americans accounted for 66 percent of the total number of people living with HIV in South Carolina even though they make up only 27 percent of the state’s population,” said Ali Mansaray, DHEC’s director for the Division of STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis in a release. “This national observance day is an opportunity to reduce HIV stigma and lessen the HIV burden in black communities through education and testing.”

To schedule an appointment for free HIV/STD testing on Feb. 7, call DHEC’s AIDS/STD hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437, or visit DHEC’s service locator at www.scdhec.gov/HIVLocator. Officials also said testing will also include screenings for chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis C, HIV, syphilis and trichomoniasis.

