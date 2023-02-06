Family of Manuel Teran holds news conference Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Manuel Teran, the activist/protester killed at the site of Atlanta’s future public safety training center, held a news conference Monday demanding that investigators provide transparency in their investigation.

During the news conference, attorneys for Manuel’s family said he was shot over 13 times. They criticized the domestic terrorism charges saying Manuel and others were peacefully protesting with a sit-in protest. They also said witnesses are afraid to come forward and asked for any witnesses to Manuel’s death to please come forward.

Manuel’s mother, Belkin Teran, described her son as a scholar, environmentalist, and pacifist that was full of love for people, animals, and trees. She said Manuel had no malice and called the incident “horrific.” She said all Manuel wanted to do was protect the forest. She asked that the community heal together and remain peaceful. Manuel’s father, Joel Paez, said he prays for the trooper who was shot and for the other protesters who were charged with domestic terrorism.

WATCH LIVE: Family of Manuel Teran speaks out

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, state troopers were conducting a clearing operation on Jan. 18 near the training center site in DeKalb County when they came across Manuel and other activists camped in the woods.

A GBI spokeswoman said Manuel -- without warning -- shot a trooper and that other troopers returned fire, killing Manuel.

At last check, the trooper was still in the hospital.

The GBI later said the bullet that struck the trooper came from the gun found at the scene and that Manuel had purchased that gun in September 2020.

There’s no body-cam video of the encounter because state troopers typically do not wear body cameras.

Manuel’s body was released to his family last Tuesday. According to a press release, a private autopsy also showed Manuel had been shot 13 times.

Manuel’s family is asking for a sit down with the GBI and for them to release any audio of the encounter that might exist or video from any other sources to help explain what happened.

Attorneys and family of Manuel Teran hold news conference demanding transparency in the GBI investigation into Teran’s death at the site of the future Atlanta police training center. More at noon on @ATLNewsFirst . pic.twitter.com/S40sJ3wusB — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) February 6, 2023

RELATED STORIES:

GBI Officials: Manuel Teran ‘legally bought’ gun used to shoot at officers

Ballistic analysis confirms bullet injured Georgia trooper matches suspect’s handgun

Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at future site of police training facility

Five arrested for domestic terrorism at ‘Cop City’ held without bond

Atlanta PD releases names of protesters arrested, video of Molotov cocktail fire

Outside protesters help local protesters fight against police training center

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.