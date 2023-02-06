GA man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in NC, district attorney says

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking meth in Western North Carolina, according to district attorney Dena J. King.

Documents filed with court said 34-year-old Brandon Todd O’Dell of Hiawassee, Ga conspired with other individuals to traffic meth in and around Jackson County.

Court records show that on March 9, 2021, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare check on a female who was a passenger in O’Dell’s car. At the time, the car was at the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Sylva. Over the course of the service call, law enforcement received conflicting accounts from O’Dell, the female passenger, and another male passenger regarding their travel, the reason for their stop, and their ultimate destination.

A search was conducted on O’Dell’s car from officials recovered meth, a digital scale, small plastic bags and other items commonly used for the repackaging and redistribution of meth, according to King. It was determined that O’Dell is a lieutenant in the Aryan Brotherhood in Georgia and he made multiple trips from Georgia to North Carolina to transport large amounts of meth.

The FBI said the Aryan Brotherhood is a violent white supremacist gang,

King said on Oct. 7, 2022, O’Dell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute meth. He remains in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

