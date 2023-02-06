Power mostly restored after 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson Co.

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says power is now mostly restored after more than 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson County.

According to the power company, 7,068 customers were without power this afternoon.

As of around 3 p.m. - There are 244 customers without power. Duke says those customers should have power restored by 6:30 p.m.

Duke Energy said in a statement - “We are in the process of re-energizing the affected circuits. Customers should be back online soon. Investigating the cause.”

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(File)
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson
Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.
Don't fall in love with an online romance scam. (Source: Pexels)
FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day