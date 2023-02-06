Power mostly restored after 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says power is now mostly restored after more than 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson County.

According to the power company, 7,068 customers were without power this afternoon.

As of around 3 p.m. - There are 244 customers without power. Duke says those customers should have power restored by 6:30 p.m.

Duke Energy said in a statement - “We are in the process of re-energizing the affected circuits. Customers should be back online soon. Investigating the cause.”

