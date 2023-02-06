NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult

Tammy Hall Sparks, 52
Tammy Hall Sparks, 52
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.

Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on Feb. 8.

