Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office charges man with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out of jail on bond after being charged with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – First Degree.

Officials say they began investigating last month after a School Resource Officer received word from an Oconee County School District employee regarding reports of an inappropriate relationship between a teenager and 27-year-old Marquis Hunter.

After the investigation was turned over the the Criminal Investigations Bureau, it was determined that Hunter had recorded, on his phone three, separate videos of sexual conduct between himself and a teenager.

Officials say they then obtained three arrest warrants against Hunter.

The Sheriff’s Office says this case is still under investigation.

