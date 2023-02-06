Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is reporting a power outage after a collision.

Police said an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines that were hanging over Garners Ferry Road, causing an outage along the 6400 block of Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads.

A power pole was previously struck by an unrelated collision on the property of the V.A. hospital according to detectives.

Transformer explodes after crash in southeast Columbia. (Credit: Al Humphries)

No injuries have been reported according to detectives. The area is temporarily blocked off, officers are assisting with traffic in the area.

