RECIPE: Maple Bacon French Toast Bake

Shared by Chef Tyler Kelley from Emerald Plate 101
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maple Bacon French Toast Bake

Ingredients:

● 8 cups cubed bread

● 8 large eggs

● 2 cups milk

● ½ cup packed brown sugar

●  ⅓ cup maple syrup

● ½ tsp ground cinnamon

● 1 pound of bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions:

  • Place the cubed bread in a greased 13x9 inch baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, brown sugar, syrup and cinnamon.
  • Pour the egg mixture over the bread. Sprinkle with bacon. Refrigerate, covered, for 4 hours or overnight.
  • Remove the casserole from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  • Bake uncovered for about 50-60 minutes, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate
Valentine's Day French Toast Bake Part 2
Valentine's Day French Toast Bake Part 2
Valentine's Day French Toast Bake Part 1
Valentine's Day French Toast Bake Part 1
Black History Tours in Greenville highlights landmarks around town, including the Sterling...
Black History Tours in Greenville preserves and shares stories