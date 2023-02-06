RECIPE: Maple Bacon French Toast Bake

Maple Bacon French Toast Bake

Ingredients:

● 8 cups cubed bread

● 8 large eggs

● 2 cups milk

● ½ cup packed brown sugar

● ⅓ cup maple syrup

● ½ tsp ground cinnamon

● 1 pound of bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions:

Place the cubed bread in a greased 13x9 inch baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, brown sugar, syrup and cinnamon.

Pour the egg mixture over the bread. Sprinkle with bacon. Refrigerate, covered, for 4 hours or overnight.

Remove the casserole from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.