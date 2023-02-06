RECIPE: Maple Bacon French Toast Bake
Shared by Chef Tyler Kelley from Emerald Plate 101
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ingredients:
● 8 cups cubed bread
● 8 large eggs
● 2 cups milk
● ½ cup packed brown sugar
● ⅓ cup maple syrup
● ½ tsp ground cinnamon
● 1 pound of bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
Directions:
- Place the cubed bread in a greased 13x9 inch baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, brown sugar, syrup and cinnamon.
- Pour the egg mixture over the bread. Sprinkle with bacon. Refrigerate, covered, for 4 hours or overnight.
- Remove the casserole from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Bake uncovered for about 50-60 minutes, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.
