SC Department of Juvenile Justice announces improvement initiatives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says they plan to begin several improvement initiatives throughout 2023.

Officials say these initiatives are designed to improve and enhance safety for staff and youth, and support the agency’s rehabilitative efforts.

The initiatives will start at the Broad River Road Complex in Columbia and then move to other facilities, according to officials.

SCDJJ says the first wave of the Rapid response Team started at BRRC last month.

The RRT is “designed to focus on de-escalating and controlling non-compliant behaviors quickly and safely. RRT members have successfully completed both fitness testing requirements and enhanced trainings and will work directly with youth in the units, building positive relationships, while partnering with juvenile correctional officers,” says the agency.

Additionally, officials say the agency is implementing the Credible Messengers initiative - a “transformative mentoring intervention program for committed youth. Credible Messengers are neighborhood leaders, experienced youth advocates, and individuals with relevant life experiences whose role is to help youth transform negative attitudes and challenging behaviors.”

Officials say Credible Messengers are highly vetted with specialized training from a national firm.

The Credible Messengers’ mission is to provide preventative incident support through communication and positive adult presence.

The agency says they’re also working with the National Partnership for Juvenile Services, which is an organization that “provides professional development and technical assistance and promotes best practices and standards to the field of juvenile justice and delinquency prevention.”

SCDJJ says NPJS is starting the “Back-2Basics” program.

Officials say “B2B focuses staffs’ attention and energy on basic facility practices. It also creates a robust system of accountability where the supervisors and leadership ‘inspect what they expect.’”

The agency says they’re implementing several additional safety measures to the BRRC facility and plan to do extensive renovations on existing buildings and grounds.

“These initiatives along with much need capital improvements will be instrumental to increasing safety, security and the ability to provide rehabilitative services,” said executive director Eden Hendrick. “Our staff is working diligently, and it will take time to fully implement all of these initiatives, but I am excited about them and the future of this agency.”

