SCHP: 1 killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Greenville

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash in Greenville overnight.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Monday near Hudson Road. One car was heading south while the other was heading north when they crashed head on.

Troopers said both drivers and a passenger in one of the cars were all injured. The passenger in the second car was pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, we do not know the identity of the passenger.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Day 11: Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. on Monday
Lake Conestee Dam
Work underway to find solution to Upstate dam older than its intended lifespan
Lake Conestee Dam
Lake Conestee Dam
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp