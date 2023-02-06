SCHP: 19-year-old killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash in Greenville overnight.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Monday near Hudson Road. One car was heading south while the other was heading north when they crashed head on.

Troopers said both drivers and a passenger in one of the cars were all injured. The passenger in the second car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Rachel Emily Redding.

