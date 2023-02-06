Suspect arrested after trying to escape in stolen vehicle, hitting police car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect was arrested after hitting a police car while trying to escape in a stolen vehicle.

Police said officers responded to a scene on South Academy Street after a stolen vehicle was spotted in the drive-thru at Burger King.

Once on scene, officers tried to arrest the suspect and attempted to block the vehicle to keep the suspect from escaping.

However, once the suspect noticed police presence he sped off in the vehicle, ramming the police car in front of him and hitting another vehicle in waiting in the drive-thru.

The suspect sped down Pendleton Street, but once officers were behind him he went into the median, disabled his vehicle and crashed into a pole.

The suspect then fled on foot and officers quickly set up a perimeter.

Officers said the suspect was later arrested with the help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K9 from a crawl space he was hiding in on the following charges:

Assault on officer with deadly weapon

Assault and battery first degree

Possession with intent to distribute meth third offense

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Hit and run attended vehicle

Failure to stop for blue lights

Driving under suspension

Interfering with police

Reckless driving

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.