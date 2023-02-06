Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:

February 10

Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.

Daddy Daughter Date Night (Spartanburg) - Hearts of Clay is hosting their 8th annual Valentine’s Daddy Daughter Date Night. Participants can expect lots of sweet treats as well as the opportunity to paint some pottery. The event will take place Feb 10 and Feb 24. More information can be found at Hearts of clay’s website.

February 11

Cupid’s Chase 5k (Greenville) - It’s the 15th annual Cupid’s chase 5K at Conestee Park. Organizers say that all participants will receive an invitation to use the employee discount at the Adidas employee Store. Click Here for more information.

L.O.V.E. Pop Up Market (Spartanburg) - Focus Upstate is hosting a pop up market filled with many delicious treats and a wedding dress giveaway. For more details, visit Focus Upstate’s Facebook page.

The Sweethearts Ball: An Adult Prom (Taylors) - Pinky’s Revenge says to wear your best formal wear and come out for a night of fun. The event will feature live music by Hollywood Brats, a photobooth, full bar, and arcade games. Find out more by clicking Here.

February 14

Valentine’s Day Improv Comedy Show (Greenville) - Enjoy a Valentine’s day improv show at Alchemy Comedy Theater. More details are found by clicking Here.

Galentine’s Day (Greer) - Join clothing boutique, Dress Me Lulu on Valentine’s Day for a Galentine’s event. The event features coton candy mimosas, snacks while you shop, and gifts for some purchases. For more details visit Dress me Lulu’s Facebook page.

February 17

Father Daughter Dance (Pickens) - The The Pickens YMCA is hosting a Father Daughter dance. The YMCA says guests will enjoy desserts, photo opps, and an opportunity to make many memories. To learn more visit the YMCA’s website.

February 24

Father Daughter Dance (Powdersville) - The The Powdersville YMCA is hosting a Father Daughter dance. The YMCA says guests will enjoy desserts, photo opps, and an opportunity to make many memories. To learn more visit the YMCA’s website.

