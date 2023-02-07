Altercation between juveniles on school bus results in injuries in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Williamston Police say one juvenile girl is suffering injuries after another juvenile cut her with a pair of scissors while on a school bus.

Authorities say the juvenile that cut the other girl was detained and will be charged with Assault and Battery in the First Degree.

The juvenile awaiting charges is currently being held at DJJ.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Anderson School District 1 released a statement in response to the incident:

“On the afternoon bus route on Tuesday February 7th, an incident between two Palmetto High School female students occurred resulting in the injury of one of the students. One student used a pair of rounded safety scissors and cut the other student on the hand. Other students on the bus intervened until the bus driver could safely stop the bus, secure the scissors and separate the two students. The student who was injured received first aid treatment on-site by paramedics. The other student involved was taken into custody by the Williamston Police Department. Another bus was dispatched to transport the remaining students home. The District is continuing to investigate this incident.”

