CAUGHT ON CAM: Bomb squad destroys decaying dynamite in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said bomb squad was called to Barnardsville for a metal box of decaying nitro-dynamite late Saturday evening.

Police said after prepping the area and waiting for daylight, the bomb squad used their robot and a specialized charge to detonate the dynamite.

A search of the area revealed 27 electric detonators, “blasting caps”, according to police. The team put proceeded to put another crate next to the old barn that had been home to the explosives for more than 50 years.

The department thanked the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for their help in securing the area until daylight.

