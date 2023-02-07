City council votes to raise police wages in Fountain Inn

By Anisa Snipes
Feb. 7, 2023
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn city council unanimously voted to approve raising police officer salaries at a special called city council meeting on Monday.

City officials say the proposal is the first step in recruiting and retaining the “best talent” available to serve the city of Fountain Inn. The approved proposal shows the city’s commitment to supporting its growing police force, which serves our expanding community daily.

“Today, we are providing our Fountain Inn Police Department with a much-needed boost to help retain and recruit top talent in order to keep our community safe every day,” Mayor George Patrick McLeer Jr. said. “It’s no secret that Police Departments across the nation, including right here in our corner of South Carolina, are competing every day for this top talent. Fountain Inn has to stay competitive.”

Police Officer’s salaries have been raised from fourteen dollars an hour to nineteen.

Read the plan in full here.

