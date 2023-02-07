Day 12: Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday

Jury to Hear Financial Evidence
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jurors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial will hear from witnesses about alleged financial crimes the disbarred attorney is accused of committing.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Murdaugh trial recap: Judge decides to allow jury heard financial evidence

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

For complete coverage of the investigations connected to the Murdaugh family, click here to visit the Murdaugh Trial section at FOXCarolina.com.

