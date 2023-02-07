Deputies charge man with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night.

Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the suspected shooter, later identified as 45-year-old Jason Travis Atkins, in a wooded area close to the scene.

Atkins was charged with murder and is being held without bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Navy releases pictures of Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.