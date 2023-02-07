Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Greenville apartments

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment complex late Monday night.

Deputies said the woman was found unresponsive around 11:43 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned of possible foul play.

There is no suspect at this time.

Stay tuned for further details.

