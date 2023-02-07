Deputies searching for missing Taylors man last seen getting into Lyft

Steven Nathaniel Demario Dodd
Steven Nathaniel Demario Dodd(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 31-year-old Steven Nathaniel Demario Dodd, a missing man from Taylors.

Deputies said Dodd was last seen getting into a blue “Lyft” vehicle on February 3 at around 2:00 p.m. near Greer Drive in Taylors.

Deputies described Dodd as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Dodd is asked to call 911 immediately.

