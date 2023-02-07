Murdaugh trial recap: Judge decides to allow jury heard financial evidence

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial began Monday with a big decision from Judge Clifton Newman regarding the evidence that the jury is allowed to hear.

FIRST WITNESS

The day began without the jury in the courtroom as Mark Tinsley took the stand. Tinsley was the attorney that represented Mallory Beach’s family following the 2019 boat crash that killed Beach.

Tinsley said he initially believed the case would settle and that he was always seeking personal recovery that Murdaugh would have to pay. “No amount of money is going to make them whole,” Tinsley added about the Beach family.

Tinsley testified that he was told in October 2020 that Murdaugh was broke and could only “cobble together” about $1 million to give the Beach family in a settlement. “The only way that he could be broke was that money was hidden,” Tinsley said.

According to Tinsley, he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in August 2020, which brought the need to finish the case as quickly as possible. He explained that the hearing regarding the boat crash on June 10, 2021, was initially scheduled for May and was delayed again following the murders.

During cross-examination, Tinsley and the defense went back and forth on motions filed during the case.

Tinsley finished his testimony by saying he doesn’t believe an explosion would have happened during the June 10 hearing but added that the fuse was lit. “I think the fuse was lit when he started stealing money,” Tinsley said.

SECOND WITNESS

The second witness to take the stand was Ronnie Crosby, a lawyer for Paker Law Group. Parker Law Group is Murdaugh’s former law firm and was previously known as PMPED.

Crosby was first asked about a meeting that happened on June 10 at John Marvin’s house. Crosby stated that he, Lee Cope, Mark Ball, John Marvin, Buster, Jim Griffin, Corey Flemming and Murdaugh were all at the meeting.

Crosby testified that they were visiting Murdaugh as friends, and there were open and private conversations during their time there. According to

Crosby said during cross-examination that the meeting was so Randy, John Marvin and Buster could be interviewed by SLED.

Following Crosby’s testimony, the court took a short break, and Judge Newman said he would make a decision on whether the jury would hear other evidence.

FINANCIAL EVIDENCE

After the break, Judge Newman granted the state’s request to introduce Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes as evidence in the murder trial.

The state responded by saying they would begin presenting this evidence Tuesday afternoon.

“I find that the jury is entitled to consider whether the apparent desperation of Mr. Murdaugh because of his dire financial situation, Judge Newman said. “The threat of being exposed for committing the crimes for which he was later charged, resulted in the commission of the alleged crimes.”

THIRD WITNESS

The jury returned to the courtroom, and Mushelle “Shelley” Smith took the stand to testify. Smith worked for Murdaugh and helped take care of his parents. Smith said she began working for them in October 2019.

Smith testified that Murdaugh’s mother had Alzheimer’s and did not know what was happening around her in June 2021.

According to Smith, she arrived at Murdaugh’s mother’s house, Almeda, at around 7:45 p.m. on the night of the murders. Smith said Murdaugh came over sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., noting that it was unusual to see him there that late. Smith added that he stayed around 20 minutes and was on his phone most of the time.

Smith stated that the family went to Almeda after Murdaugh’s father died days after the shootings. There, Smith said Murdaugh had a conversation with her and told her that he was at Almeda for about 30 or 40 minutes on the night of the murders.

Following this, Smith became emotional and told the court that the Murdaughs were a good family.

Smith testified that the day after this conversation, Murdaugh talked to her about her upcoming wedding and told her to let him know if she needed anything.

Smith said Murdaugh returned to Almeda a few days later holding a “blue tarp” that he took upstairs without visiting his mother.

During cross-examination Griffin and Smith go back and forth on whether it was a blue tarp or a blue rain jacket that Murdaugh brought to Almeda that day.

Following this, the State learned that the defense interviewed Smith previously, and they asked to look at a transcript from the interview. The judge allowed this, and the court took a lunch break.

After lunch, the State asked Smith if investigators asked about a blue tarp and a blue shirt. Smith testified that they did.

The defense introduced a photo of the blue rain jacket into evidence, and Smith’s testimony ended.

FOURTH WITNESS

The fourth person to testify was SLED agent Kristin Moore who helped search Murdaugh’s parents’ home following the murders.

Moore testified that they found the blue tarp and a blue raincoat upstairs.

According to Moore, the raincoat tested negative for presumptive blood, but she wasn’t sure if the tarp was tested.

The raincoat was then brought out in court and admitted into evidence.

FIFTH WITNESS

The next person to testify was William McElveen, a friend of Paul Murdaugh’s. McElveen described Paul as the “life of the party,” saying he went to the Moselle property around 30 to 40 times.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.