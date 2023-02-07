SCDOT extends completion date for bridge repairs on I-85 Business

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a section of I-85 Business would remain closed a little longer as crews work to replace bridges for the highway.

In 2021, the SCDOT announced that the portion of I-85 Business from exit 3 to exit 4B would shut down so crews could replace aging bridges supporting the highway.

Officials initially expected the road to reopen in July 2023. However, officials recently confirmed that they expect the project to last until September 2023.

Drivers going through this area should continue to avoid the area if possible.

