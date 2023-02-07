Son charged with murder of 82-year-old mother, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of his 82-year-old mother, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was found unresponsive at around 11:43 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 6.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Bobby Eugene Quick II, was living with his mother for about a week before he took a table leg, sometime between Feb. 3 and Feb. 6, and struck her multiple times.

The coroner identified the victim as Frances Quick.

Bobby Quick was arrested at 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday in Asheville and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center, according to deputies.

His extradition date has not been determined.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing Taylors man last seen getting into Lyft

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.