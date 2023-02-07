Staying warm, staying Spring-like

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our taste of Spring in February continues, while showers loom later this week.

First Alert Headlines

Warming into Wednesday and Thursday midweek

Clouds roll in Wednesday

Showers return Thursday, linger Friday

If you liked Tuesday, rest assured we have another day on the way of the dry weather and warm spring temperatures. Tonight, lows remain above average for early February. We settle into the upper 30s and low 40s, as clouds gradually increase toward daybreak.

Mostly cloudy skies take over on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system, but aside from a small chance for a sprinkle or two, no rain is expected. Despite the gray skies, highs climb to their warmest levels of the week in the upper 60s to around 70 Upstate. Folks in the mountains top the low to mid 60s.

Mild and mostly cloudy (Fox Carolina)

Scattered showers return on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves in, pulling some moisture northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. On and off through the day Thursday, we get a few light to moderate showers, dying down Thursday night. A few showers are possible in the Upstate late on Friday but most of the rain stays to our east closer to the cold front. However, some high-elevation snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning are possible near the North Carolina-Tennessee border. Highs stay mild Thursday and Friday in the 60s in the Upstate to the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains. But a secondary cold front moving through Friday night ushers in a return to 40s and 50s over the weekend. Expect a couple of nights in the 20s and 30s as well, starting Friday night.

Scattered showers on and off Thursday (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.