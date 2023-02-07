Teen charged after shot fired left teen critically hurt in Anderson Co., deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was shot and critically injured in a shooting that took place in Pelzer Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to Foster Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen who was shot.

Deputies said the teen currently remains in the critical condition at Prisma Heath Greenville Memorial Hospital.

According to officials, a group of teens were inside a home unsupervised and at least one of them had a gun.

Detectives are still looking for what led up to the shot being fired.

A 16-year is now charged with assault and battery high and aggravated and has been taken to Columbia under DJJ custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

