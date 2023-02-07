Tuesday afternoon crash in Union Co. leaves 1 person dead

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died Tuesday following a crash in Union County

Troopers said the crash happened along SC 72 at around 3:07 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along SC 72 when they went off the right side of the road, lost control, went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

No other details about the crash or the driver were released. We will update this story as officials give more information.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.