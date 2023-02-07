USC begins process of modernizing Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Representatives with the University of South Carolina say they’ve taken the first step to determine the feasibility of a major modernization of Williams-Brice Stadium.

School officials say this project could pave the way for the development of more than 800 acres of undeveloped USC property along the Congaree River.

Tuesday - USC issued a formal Request for Information (RFI) which officials say is the first step in determining the potential scope of the project.

The school has begun identifying possible development partners who have an interest in pursuing a comprehensive land use agreement with the university.

“We believe this could be a game changer for our university,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “These projects are envisioned to create a fan experience second-to-none in college athletics. We are also looking at expanding the variety of events and opportunities these enhancements can bring, which will positively impact the local community.”

School officials say the project will not include moving Williams-Brice Stadium from its current location.

Modernization outline for Williams-Brice Stadium (University of South Carolina)

Tanner said, “We don’t need to acquire new properties. We need to take advantage of all USC has to offer.” No disruption to future home football game schedules is anticipated.

Officials say the second phase of the project is the potential for continued private development of more than 17 acres adjacent to Colonial Life Arena, west of Park Street.

“The area along Greene Street leading to the Congaree River is red hot for development. We want to see what we can offer to encourage further opportunities built there around USC and Gamecock sports,” said Tanner.

Officials say the RFI results are due back to the university at the beginning of March.

