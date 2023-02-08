Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announces settlement with former employee

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they recently settled with a former detention officer who was reportedly sexually harassed and assaulted by another Sheriff’s Office employee.

The former employee alleged that the Sheriff’s Office during Sheriff Van Duncan’s administration was negligent in supervising former employee Charles Wilhelm, who pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor assault on a female in December 2019.

According to officials, former Sheriff Duncan contacted the State Bureau of Investigation following the incident and later terminated Wilhelm’s employment.

Officials said the Sheriff’s Office agreed on a $695,000 settlement with the former employee through voluntary mediation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.