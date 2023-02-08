Coroner: Man found dead at Greenville County apartment complex

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it is responding to an apartment complex in Mauldin after a man was found dead Wednesday morning.

The coroner said they were called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located at 782 East Butler Road just after 7 a.m.

FOX Carolina crews are on the way to the scene to learn more information.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: TRAFFIC: Several crashes causing major backup on I-85 in Greenville County

Crash causing major backup on I-85 near Pelham Road exit
Crash causing major backup on I-85 near Pelham Road exit
