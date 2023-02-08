Coroner: Man found dead at Greenville County apartment complex

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it is responding to an apartment complex in Mauldin after a man was found dead Wednesday morning.

The coroner said they were called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located at 782 East Butler Road just after 7 a.m.

FOX Carolina crews are on the way to the scene to learn more information.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: TRAFFIC: Several crashes causing major backup on I-85 in Greenville County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.