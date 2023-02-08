Coroner responding to deadly crash in Roebuck

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash in Roebuck Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the crash took place at 12:09 a.m. on Old Georgia Road near Blackstock Road.

The coroner’s office is responding but we do now know how many fatalities there are at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MORE NEWS: TRAFFIC: Lanes re-open after several crashes cause major backup on I-85 in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.