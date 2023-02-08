Coroner, SLED investigating death in Laurens County

(WABI)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death near a park on Wednesday.

The coroner said a man was found dead near Clinton city park. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
LIVE: Murdaugh trial resumes after threat forces evacuation
Bryson Holland
Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old
Man found dead in Mauldin apartment complex
Coroner investigating stabbing in Mauldin
Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for...
SC pushes for Mexican drug cartels to be declared foreign terrorist organizations