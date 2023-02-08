Coroner, SLED investigating death in Laurens County

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death near a park on Wednesday.

The coroner said a man was found dead near Clinton city park. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

