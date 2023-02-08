Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old

Bryson Holland
Bryson Holland
Feb. 8, 2023
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said.

Bryson is described as having a small frame with brown hair and brown eyes. His hair may be bleached blonde or dyed another color, deputies said. He may go by the name Bryson Conner.

Anyone with information on Bryson Holland’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-286-2911.

