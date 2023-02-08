Greenville Drive to hold auditions for next mascot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Think you have what it takes to be the next face of the Greenville Drive? The Drive said it is looking for fun, enthusiastic candidates who want to represent the organization as the next mascot.

According to the Drive, the ideal candidate will be an outgoing individual with a fun, energetic personality.

The mascot will be responsible for handing out promotional material, assisting with mascot functions, helping with sponsored promotions, pumping up the crowd and having fun. You will be the fresh face of our promo team that will be responsible for interacting with fans and making sure they have a pleasant experience.

Auditions will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Gather GVL, 126 Augusta Street, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Auditions will consist of interactive group games, improv activities, and opportunities to interact with other candidates, the judges, and patrons at Gather GVL. These activities are meant to assess each candidate’s personality, enthusiasm, energy, teamwork skills and their comfort level in front of a crowd.

Those auditioning must be 16 or older, able to attend Drive home games, work nights and weekends and have reliable transportation.

The Drive said pre-registration is preferred, but not required. To do so, click here.

