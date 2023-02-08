Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen in mid-January

Toriano Barton
Toriano Barton(Greenville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a man who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 31.

Police said Toriano “Daryl” Barton was last seen on Jan. 18 at his home on Calhoun Street and his friends and has not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.

The department said Barton is known to frequent the areas of Poe Mill, Poinsett Highway and Shaw Street.

Anyone with information on Barton’s whereabouts is asked to call the local police department.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Man found dead at Greenville County apartment complex

