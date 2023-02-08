Group files complaint after lambs reportidly die during research at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stop Animal Exploitation NOW (SAEN) released a statement Tuesday announcing that they recently filed a complaint against Clemson using a federal report they obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

SAEN officials said the group is a “nonprofit watchdog group that monitors U.S. research facilities for research fraud and federal violations.”

According to SAEN, they are calling for a U.S. Department of Agriculture investigation and the maximum penalty ($12,722 per animal) after two lambs recently died during a procedure at a Clemson University lab.

In their complaint, SAEN included the following excerpt from the alleged federal report from Clemson.

" . . . five lambs were transported to the Godley Snell Research Center for MRI imaging. Two of the lambs died during imaging or post-imaging after it could not be resuscitated. Both lambs were sent for necropsy and further imaging plans were put on hold voluntarily by the PI. The IACUC voted to suspend the imaging procedures at a convened meeting on March 22 after presentation by the Attending Veterinarian indicated the ability to monitor air flow and subject vitals for early complications was compromised by the design of the tubing used during the procedures.”

“Clemson has admitted to culpability in these two illegal lamb deaths,” said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., co-founder, SAEN. “The effective monitoring of animals during anesthesia is a necessity. If these procedures couldn’t be done properly, then they should never have been started.”

