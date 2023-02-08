Man sentenced to 30 years after 2019 Halloween night shooting

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s office said a man is sentenced to 30 years in prison after shooting and killing a man on Halloween night in 2019 when he would not return his belongings.

Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice gave his belongings to a man named Adam Vasquez to hold until he got back on his feet and found another place to live.

The solicitor said in the fall of 2019, Choice became increasingly frustrated that he could not find Vasquez to obtain his belongings.

On October 31, 2019, Choice started looking for Vasquez and asked multiple people how to find him, threatening them about what would happen if his belongings were not returned to him, according to the solicitor’s office.

At around 6 p.m. that night, Choice was driving on Arlington Road in Greer and saw Vasquez’s car at the laundromat. Choice approached Vasquez’s car, shooting him and then again when he tried to flee.

Vasquez died at the scene.

According to the solicitor, Choice pleaded guilty on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He will serve 25 years on voluntary manslaughter charges and five years on possession of a weapon during a violent crime to run concurrently.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.