Mauldin PD officer honored for saving life with CPR

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin Police Officer Zach Neal was just about six months into the job when he got the 911 call that he was honored for tonight.

“It’s an honor, but this is my job. This is what I do,” he said.

As a man was suffering cardiac arrest in Oct. 2022, Neal was the first on the scene and administered CPR for five minutes until EMS arrived, potentially saving his life.

“A rookie officer like him needs some of that push and to be shown that we care and we do appreciate the good jobs that they do on a daily basis,” said Mauldin PD Lt. Shawn Smith.

Officer Neal was awarded the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award, Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action, given to people who save a life using skills learned in one of their training sessions.

“Being able to make sure they got the treatment that they need on the spot and being confident and knowing what to do in that moment is everything to that person whose life is on the line,” said American Red Cross Upstate Chapter Executive Director Jamie Raichel.

About a week after that initial call, Office Neal and the man he saved met again.

“He was doing good. He had made a full recovery, he was healthy, he was happy. So my job was done,” he said with a smile.

