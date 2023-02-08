Murdaugh trial recap: Jury hears testimony on alleged financial crimes

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial resumed Tuesday as the jury heard testimony on his alleged financial crimes for the first time.

MURDAUGH ACCUSED OF STEALING MONEY FROM FORMER FIRM

Most of Tuesday’s testimony focused on Murdaugh’s relationship with his former law firm Parker Law Group, formerly known as PMPED.

The first witness to take the stand was Jeanne Seckinger, the CFO of Parker Law Group. Seckinger spoke during an on-camera hearing last week, but today the jury heard from her for the first time.

Seckinger said she began working for the firm in 1999 and has known Murdaugh since they were both in high school.

According to Seckinger, the lawyers at the firm earn a base salary of $125,000 a year. However, they receive a bonus based on the fees they brought in for the firm during the year. Seckinger added that Murdaugh’s bonuses reached seven figures some years.

Seckinger testified that money lawyers earned was put into an account until it was distributed at the end of the year.

The State asked Seckinger about the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, and she said she noticed Murdaugh’s demeanor change in late 2020. She added that, in hindsight, he was getting “sloppy” with the money he was taking from the firm.

The jury hears CFO Jeanne Seckinger of Parker Law Group testimony about Alex Murdaugh's stealing money from the law firm

Seckinger stated that she began looking into Murdaugh’s actions in May 2021, when payments to an account called “Forge” came into question. One case in particular, known as the Ferris case, created suspicions because the fees Murdaugh earned were not paid directly to the law firm. Seckinger said when she asked Murdaugh about it, he claimed he was trying to get money into Maggie’s name because of the boat crash and that the money was in Chris Wilson’s trust. Seckinger testified that this concerned her because it was “hiding assets.”

According to Seckinger, she tried to confront Murdaugh about the money on June 7, 2021. However, he got a call from someone about his father’s health, and the conversation shifted.

Seckinger stated that after the murders, they initially stopped pushing for the money, alleging that Murdaugh had been erratic and taking pills.

When Seckinger later contacted Forge Consulting, they told her that none of the clients she mentioned were their clients.

Seckinger explained that the fake Forge checks generally meant clients or the law firm wasn’t getting money. For each client, the partners of the law firm chipped in to pay them back, “Because Alex had stolen it,” Seckinger said.

Seckinger then went through a long list of clients and instances where the firm had to pay someone back because of alleged actions by Murdaugh.

“I don’t think I ever really knew him,” Seckinger said. “I don’t think anybody knows him.”

GUNSHOT RESIDUE FOUND ON MURDAUGH’S CLOTHES

The final person to take the stand Tuesday was Megan Fletcher, who works with trace evidence at SLED.

Fletcher explained that trace evidence is considered evidence that cannot be seen with the naked eye but can be tested for.

Much of Fletcher’s testimony focused on the process of testing for gunshot residue.

Fletcher testified that small amounts of gunshot residue were found on Mudaugh’s shirt, shorts, shoes and seatbelt the collected.

According to Fletcher, they found the most gunshot residue on the raincoat collected by SLED. She stated that she confirmed 38 gunshot particles on the inside of the jacket, adding that this was a significant amount.

Fletcher claimed that something with a high amount of gunshot residue would have had to be inside the jacket for that amount of residue to be on the inside of it. She added that the jacket also could have been inside-out and in the vicinity of a discharge.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.