Murdaugh trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for Alex Murdaugh is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday after a day of interruptions at the Colleton County Courthouse.

The 13th day of the trial began at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday with testimony about evidence from Murdaugh’s vehicle and his alleged financial crimes. But the testimony was interrupted shortly after 12:30 p.m. due to a bomb threat made against the courthouse.

Court resumed shortly after 2:30 p.m., but the day was cut short at 4:30 p.m. after the jury was sent to the jury room for what was initially said to be a “brief break.”

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

