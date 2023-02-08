SC lawmakers demand answers after Upstate students kicked out of Smithsonian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina senators are demanding answers after a group of Upstate students were kicked out of the Smithsonian museum in January for wearing pro-life hats.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott said he is joining Senators Lindsey Graham and Texas Senator Ted Cruz in demanding answers from Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch regarding the 12 students from a Greenville Catholic school who “faced harassment and expulsion by staff from the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. on Jan 20″.

RELATED: Faith-based law firm to represent 6 Greenville students after incident at national museum

In a letter to Secretary Bunch, the members wrote:

“As a federal entity and the recipient of more than $1 billion in federal funds every year, there should be no debate as to whether the First Amendment applies to the Smithsonian. We are deeply concerned about this unjust expulsion of young Americans from museums—subsidized with taxpayer dollars—for wearing apparel that your staff disagreed with.”

The letter also asked Secretary Bunch if he was made aware of the alleged incident and if the Smithsonian conducted any internal investigations into the allegations.

Read the letter in full here.

Following the incident, six students and two parents said they plan to pursue legal action against the museum and are being represented by the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), a Christian-based legal organization.

MORE NEWS: South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.