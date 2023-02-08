SC Supreme Court denies attorney general’s petition to re-hear fetal heartbeat law ruling

The legislation would compensate certain mothers who would have gotten an abortion, but would...
The legislation would compensate certain mothers who would have gotten an abortion, but would instead be required to keep the pregnancy if a fetal heartbeat bill were signed into law.(WIS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement after the South Carolina Supreme Court denied his petition to rehear its ruling on the state’s fetal heartbeat law.

Wilson filed a petition to hear the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday, Jan. 30.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the attorney general’s office released the following statement after the petition was denied.

“As we’ve said previously, we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision. This issue is now in the legislature’s hands,” said Wilson.

