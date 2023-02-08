SC Supreme Court denies attorney general’s petition to re-hear fetal heartbeat law ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement after the South Carolina Supreme Court denied his petition to rehear its ruling on the state’s fetal heartbeat law.

Wilson filed a petition to hear the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday, Jan. 30.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the attorney general’s office released the following statement after the petition was denied.

“As we’ve said previously, we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision. This issue is now in the legislature’s hands,” said Wilson.

