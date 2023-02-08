Sheriff’s Office reaches settlement after Buncombe Co. suspect dies in custody

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they recently settled with the family of Matthew Maienza, who died in custody following an incident in 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office said the settlement was for $1.25 million.

Deputies said they responded to a neighborhood in Avery’s Creek on April 15, 2020, after someone reported that a naked man was in their driveway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Maienza and reportedly tried to take him into custody.

According to deputies, Maienza assaulted the first deputy at the scene and was tased twice before being taken into custody following a short foot chase. Deputies stated that after Maienza was taken into custody, he became unresponsive, and deputies administered Narcan and started CPR.

Maienza was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment. However, he passed away the next day.

“I offer my condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Maienza,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

The North Carolina SBI investigated the incident, and the Buncombe County District Attorney later cleared the Deputies of criminal charges.

