Spartanburg man sentenced after dispute with landlord led to shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting that injured one person.

Officials said 25-year-old Roque Deleon pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

Officials said the incident began on November 23, 2021, on Old Woodruff Road after the victim had a dispute with his landlord. Following the argument, the landlord reportedly left and returned with Deleon.

According to officials, Deleon threatened the victim and shot him. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and unfortunately lost his right eye due to his injury.

Following the shooting, the victim was able to identify Deleon from a lineup, and deputies searched his home, where they found a pistol. SLED later tested the gun and confirmed that it fired the shell casing found at the crime scene.

