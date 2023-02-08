TRAFFIC: Several crashes causing major backup on I-85 in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash that is causing a major backup on I-85 in Greenville County.

Troopers with Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on I-85 near exit 54 northbound or the Pelham Road exit.

Injuries were reported by officials.

The SCDOT said as of 8:30 a.m., the right lane is closed.

The second crash took place on I-85 near exit 54.5 northbound. The were no injuries reported for this crash.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Drive to hold auditions for next mascot

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.